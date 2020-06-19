706 East Stuart Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Spanish style villa built in 1979 by a successful photographer. The property is 1.5 acres in the heart of Fort Collins, Co. This room is located on the west wing of the building. With a reading nook Right outside your frosted glass sliding door. The space includes a vanity for your convenience. Right around the corner from the space is the half bath. All utilities included.The perfect space for the traveling worker, or photographers and artists in need of relaxing, and inspiring sanctuary. Accepting virtual tours, and interviews for prospective tenants.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/706-e-stuart-st-fort-collins-co-80525-usa-unit-ebony/23627571-d270-418f-8653-65cdacf84b5b



(RLNE5824282)