Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

706 East Stuart Street

706 East Stuart Street · (855) 351-0683
Location

706 East Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Prospect at Spring Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Ebony · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Spanish style villa built in 1979 by a successful photographer. The property is 1.5 acres in the heart of Fort Collins, Co. This room is located on the west wing of the building. With a reading nook Right outside your frosted glass sliding door. The space includes a vanity for your convenience. Right around the corner from the space is the half bath. All utilities included.The perfect space for the traveling worker, or photographers and artists in need of relaxing, and inspiring sanctuary. Accepting virtual tours, and interviews for prospective tenants.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/706-e-stuart-st-fort-collins-co-80525-usa-unit-ebony/23627571-d270-418f-8653-65cdacf84b5b

(RLNE5824282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 East Stuart Street have any available units?
706 East Stuart Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 East Stuart Street have?
Some of 706 East Stuart Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 East Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
706 East Stuart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 East Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 East Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 706 East Stuart Street offer parking?
Yes, 706 East Stuart Street does offer parking.
Does 706 East Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 East Stuart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 East Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 706 East Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 706 East Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 706 East Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 706 East Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 East Stuart Street has units with dishwashers.
