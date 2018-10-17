627 Parker St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available August 1st -- 3 bed/1.5 bath -- $1450/mo.



Up to two pets negotiable



-Split level townhome

-Washer/dryer included

-Private, fenced backyard

-1 car detatched garage

-Balcony

-Centrally located



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.