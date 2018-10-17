All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

627 Parker St

627 Parker Street · No Longer Available
Location

627 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/1.5 bath -- $1450/mo.

Up to two pets negotiable

-Split level townhome
-Washer/dryer included
-Private, fenced backyard
-1 car detatched garage
-Balcony
-Centrally located

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

