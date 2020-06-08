All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

616 Powderhorn Dr

616 Powderhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Powderhorn Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Woodwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
WOW! IS WHAT YOU'LL SAY!

This great Tri-Level home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in impeccable condition! Featuring 2 separate living areas, you can enjoy the quiet and the excitement at the same time.

Three bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. The bedrooms are spacious and have new carpet & ceiling fans. The Master has a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom, family room, 3/4 bath and laundry on the garden level. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled and are wonderful!

This home features, Central Air Conditioning, all new Windows, new Hardwood Floors in the Living, Dining & Kitchen, new Carpet throughout.

Centrally located this spacious property sports a big back yard, backs to a Neighborhood Park and yet is quiet and private, with only one adjoining neighbor.

This gem won't last! Get here first to move into this like-new property!

NO Pets, NO Smoking, NO MMJ

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5767260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Powderhorn Dr have any available units?
616 Powderhorn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Powderhorn Dr have?
Some of 616 Powderhorn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Powderhorn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Powderhorn Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Powderhorn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 616 Powderhorn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 616 Powderhorn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 616 Powderhorn Dr does offer parking.
Does 616 Powderhorn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Powderhorn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Powderhorn Dr have a pool?
No, 616 Powderhorn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 616 Powderhorn Dr have accessible units?
No, 616 Powderhorn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Powderhorn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Powderhorn Dr has units with dishwashers.
