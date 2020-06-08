616 Powderhorn Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

WOW! IS WHAT YOU'LL SAY!



This great Tri-Level home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in impeccable condition! Featuring 2 separate living areas, you can enjoy the quiet and the excitement at the same time.



Three bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level. The bedrooms are spacious and have new carpet & ceiling fans. The Master has a walk-in closet. The fourth bedroom, family room, 3/4 bath and laundry on the garden level. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled and are wonderful!



This home features, Central Air Conditioning, all new Windows, new Hardwood Floors in the Living, Dining & Kitchen, new Carpet throughout.



Centrally located this spacious property sports a big back yard, backs to a Neighborhood Park and yet is quiet and private, with only one adjoining neighbor.



This gem won't last! Get here first to move into this like-new property!



NO Pets, NO Smoking, NO MMJ



