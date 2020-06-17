All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:57 AM

608 S. Whitcomb St.

608 South Whitcomb Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

608 South Whitcomb Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
University North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 608 S. Whitcomb St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
608 S. Whitcomb St. Available 06/01/20 Must See Hidden Gem 1 BED 1 BATH WALK TO CSU - Available JUNE 1, 2020! - Beautiful and spacious pet-friendly rare one-bedroom home available June! Call today for a tour.

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4751232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have any available units?
608 S. Whitcomb St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 608 S. Whitcomb St. currently offering any rent specials?
608 S. Whitcomb St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 S. Whitcomb St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 S. Whitcomb St. is pet friendly.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. offer parking?
No, 608 S. Whitcomb St. does not offer parking.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 S. Whitcomb St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have a pool?
No, 608 S. Whitcomb St. does not have a pool.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have accessible units?
No, 608 S. Whitcomb St. does not have accessible units.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 S. Whitcomb St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 S. Whitcomb St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 S. Whitcomb St. does not have units with air conditioning.
