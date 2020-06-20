All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 516 Columbia Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
516 Columbia Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

516 Columbia Rd

516 Columbia Road · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

516 Columbia Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stover Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 Columbia Rd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
516 Columbia Rd Available 07/01/20 Mid-Town 2bed/1bath Home! - Don't miss this great Mid-Town location with all of its nearby conveniences! This recently remodeled 2 bed/1 bath home has hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, barn door to walk-in closet, dual sinks & shower in bath. Other features include a new AC/furnace, a washer/dryer in heated garage, large covered patio, new storage shed and a landscaped backyard that includes lawn maintenance and water in your rent. Extra driveway for your second car! Call the Source today!

*No pets and no students at this time*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Columbia Rd have any available units?
516 Columbia Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Columbia Rd have?
Some of 516 Columbia Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Columbia Rd currently offering any rent specials?
516 Columbia Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Columbia Rd pet-friendly?
No, 516 Columbia Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 516 Columbia Rd offer parking?
Yes, 516 Columbia Rd does offer parking.
Does 516 Columbia Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Columbia Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Columbia Rd have a pool?
No, 516 Columbia Rd does not have a pool.
Does 516 Columbia Rd have accessible units?
No, 516 Columbia Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Columbia Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Columbia Rd has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 Columbia Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity