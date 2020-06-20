Amenities
516 Columbia Rd Available 07/01/20 Mid-Town 2bed/1bath Home! - Don't miss this great Mid-Town location with all of its nearby conveniences! This recently remodeled 2 bed/1 bath home has hardwood floors, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, barn door to walk-in closet, dual sinks & shower in bath. Other features include a new AC/furnace, a washer/dryer in heated garage, large covered patio, new storage shed and a landscaped backyard that includes lawn maintenance and water in your rent. Extra driveway for your second car! Call the Source today!
*No pets and no students at this time*
