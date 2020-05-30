515 W Mountain Ave

Amenities

One of a Kind, Luxurious, Downtown Bungalow - This immaculate home is truly one of a kind! Located just steps from Old Town on coveted Mountain Avenue, this home is a must for the aesthetic eye and features it ALL!



Exquisite details include wrap around front porch, beautiful brick accents and beams, hickory hardwood floors, custom kitchen, quartz solid surfaces, Cobblestone courtyard and so much more!



This beautifully updated home also features:



- Gas Fireplace

- Central Air & GFA Heat

- Garage with Car Lift for Two Cars

- Chef's kitchen with reclaimed wood island and top notch appliances

- Fully finished basement features fully furnished theater room with stadium seating, full wet bar with dishwasher, beverage fridge, wine fridge

- Built in BBQ area for the best entertaining

- Courtyard features prep room with full kitchen cabinets and sink, beverage fridge, triple beer tap, and service bar

- Gorgeous outdoor living space with a built-in stone brick oven, fire/water features, built-in heat lamps, and complete lighting package including bistro lights, art and vegetation back-lighting, and more for the perfect Colorado evening

- Home A/V entertainment system which includes 120” theater screen with HD projector and stereo surround sound built-in speakers

- 4 mounted TVs throughout

-1 dog under 50lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee



This home is only being leased by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC and will be managed by the owner of the property.



To schedule a showing please call (970) 682-9633



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Cats Allowed



