All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 4508 Zahn Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
4508 Zahn Court
Last updated June 21 2020 at 7:03 AM

4508 Zahn Court

4508 Zahn Court · (970) 567-6637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4508 Zahn Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Beautiful southwest Fort Collins home in quiet cul-de sac in the Rocky school district. This home has been very well cared for and is super clean. Clean spacious quality home! 4 bed 3.5 bath. New AC & Furnace! Vaulted ceilings gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen. Nice landscaping, fenced yard & sprinkler system! This home has newer paint that really pops (light beige walls/white ceilings) and carpeting. New counter tops, sinks and faucets in kitchen and powder bath. Finished basement with a bonus room and a large storage room. 3 car garage/3 automatic openers, large garden shed in back yard. Great school lineup: walk to Johnson Elementary, Webber Jr High, and bike to Rocky Mountain High School. Close to Roland Moore Park Pinewood Recreation area (miles of trails) Spring creek trail Spring Creek Park Cottonwood Park Colorado State University (CSU) and 12 minutes to old town Fort Collins. easy to get to the harmony corridor but not right in the congestion. Dog may be negotiated. Tenant responsible for: all utilities, yard maintenance. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Only 1 dog allowed - breed must be approved. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 Zahn Court have any available units?
4508 Zahn Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 Zahn Court have?
Some of 4508 Zahn Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 Zahn Court currently offering any rent specials?
4508 Zahn Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 Zahn Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4508 Zahn Court is pet friendly.
Does 4508 Zahn Court offer parking?
Yes, 4508 Zahn Court does offer parking.
Does 4508 Zahn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 Zahn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 Zahn Court have a pool?
No, 4508 Zahn Court does not have a pool.
Does 4508 Zahn Court have accessible units?
No, 4508 Zahn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 Zahn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 Zahn Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4508 Zahn Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity