4508 Zahn Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Beautiful southwest Fort Collins home in quiet cul-de sac in the Rocky school district. This home has been very well cared for and is super clean. Clean spacious quality home! 4 bed 3.5 bath. New AC & Furnace! Vaulted ceilings gas fireplace. Hardwood floors in kitchen. Nice landscaping, fenced yard & sprinkler system! This home has newer paint that really pops (light beige walls/white ceilings) and carpeting. New counter tops, sinks and faucets in kitchen and powder bath. Finished basement with a bonus room and a large storage room. 3 car garage/3 automatic openers, large garden shed in back yard. Great school lineup: walk to Johnson Elementary, Webber Jr High, and bike to Rocky Mountain High School. Close to Roland Moore Park Pinewood Recreation area (miles of trails) Spring creek trail Spring Creek Park Cottonwood Park Colorado State University (CSU) and 12 minutes to old town Fort Collins. easy to get to the harmony corridor but not right in the congestion. Dog may be negotiated. Tenant responsible for: all utilities, yard maintenance. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,300/month rent. $2,300 security deposit required. Only 1 dog allowed - breed must be approved. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.