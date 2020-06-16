Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8

4324 Hummingbird Drive Available 08/04/20 Gorgeous, Nicely Updated 3/2 Single Family Home in Fort Collins! - 3 bed 2 bath tri-level with office in south Fort Collins with fenced yard backing to open space. Next to the Mason Street Bike Trail, shopping centers, and Troutman Park. Also, only a 5 minute walk from the Troutman MAX bus station that will take you to all of the downtown events, restaurants, breweries, parks, and trails (http://www.ridetransfort.com/max)



Full bath up, 3/4 on bottom level. Master has large walk-in closet. Hickory wood floors, knotty alder cabinets, new bathroom tile, granite everywhere, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and light fixtures, gas fireplace and rock tile around fireplace.



Newer high efficiency washer and dryers will be provided. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. One well behaved dog considered with additional $150 deposit and $150 fee and proof of spay/neuter. All dogs must be over one year and breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5009088)