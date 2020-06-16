All apartments in Fort Collins
4324 Hummingbird Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4324 Hummingbird Drive

4324 Hummingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Hummingbird Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4324 Hummingbird Drive Available 08/04/20 Gorgeous, Nicely Updated 3/2 Single Family Home in Fort Collins! - 3 bed 2 bath tri-level with office in south Fort Collins with fenced yard backing to open space. Next to the Mason Street Bike Trail, shopping centers, and Troutman Park. Also, only a 5 minute walk from the Troutman MAX bus station that will take you to all of the downtown events, restaurants, breweries, parks, and trails (http://www.ridetransfort.com/max)

Full bath up, 3/4 on bottom level. Master has large walk-in closet. Hickory wood floors, knotty alder cabinets, new bathroom tile, granite everywhere, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet and light fixtures, gas fireplace and rock tile around fireplace.

Newer high efficiency washer and dryers will be provided. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all lawn care. One well behaved dog considered with additional $150 deposit and $150 fee and proof of spay/neuter. All dogs must be over one year and breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8
- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have any available units?
4324 Hummingbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have?
Some of 4324 Hummingbird Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Hummingbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Hummingbird Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Hummingbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4324 Hummingbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive offer parking?
No, 4324 Hummingbird Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 Hummingbird Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have a pool?
No, 4324 Hummingbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 4324 Hummingbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Hummingbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Hummingbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
