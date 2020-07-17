432 Noquet Court

Amenities
Available August 5th 2020
Dog Negotiable
This is a very nice newer 3 bed 2.5 bath home. It has a sprinkler system, central a/c, walk-in closet off the master, stainless steel appliances. Must See!
Applicants must be 23+
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3
$55.00 Application fee per person
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 8/5/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.