All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 417 East Edwards Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
417 East Edwards Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

417 East Edwards Street

417 Edwards St · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

417 Edwards St, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Historic Fort Collins High School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 417 East Edwards Street · Avail. Aug 14

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
417 East Edwards Street Available 08/14/20 Epic Home- Walking Distance to CSU Campus & Old Town Fort Collins - My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3932343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 East Edwards Street have any available units?
417 East Edwards Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 East Edwards Street have?
Some of 417 East Edwards Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 East Edwards Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 East Edwards Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 East Edwards Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 East Edwards Street is pet friendly.
Does 417 East Edwards Street offer parking?
No, 417 East Edwards Street does not offer parking.
Does 417 East Edwards Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 East Edwards Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 East Edwards Street have a pool?
No, 417 East Edwards Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 East Edwards Street have accessible units?
No, 417 East Edwards Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 East Edwards Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 East Edwards Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 417 East Edwards Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity