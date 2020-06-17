380 Pint St

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely New Townhouse - Available NOW! - ****Available NOW****



Newer 2017 construction, this townhouse has been tastefully built. Open concept main floor kitchen, living and dining room, plus a half bath. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on upper level. Central A/C and a 2 car attached garage add to the comforts of living.



UTILITIES: $65/month for trash and wastewater. Tenants pay all other utilities to providers directly.



DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



(RLNE5532501)