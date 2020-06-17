All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

380 Pint St

380 Pint Street · (970) 419-8881
Location

380 Pint Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 380 Pint St · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely New Townhouse - Available NOW! - ****Available NOW****

Newer 2017 construction, this townhouse has been tastefully built. Open concept main floor kitchen, living and dining room, plus a half bath. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on upper level. Central A/C and a 2 car attached garage add to the comforts of living.

UTILITIES: $65/month for trash and wastewater. Tenants pay all other utilities to providers directly.

DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5532501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Pint St have any available units?
380 Pint St has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Pint St have?
Some of 380 Pint St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Pint St currently offering any rent specials?
380 Pint St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Pint St pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Pint St is pet friendly.
Does 380 Pint St offer parking?
Yes, 380 Pint St does offer parking.
Does 380 Pint St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Pint St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Pint St have a pool?
No, 380 Pint St does not have a pool.
Does 380 Pint St have accessible units?
No, 380 Pint St does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Pint St have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Pint St does not have units with dishwashers.
