380 Pint St

Lovely New Townhouse - Available NOW! - ****Available NOW****
Newer 2017 construction, this townhouse has been tastefully built. Open concept main floor kitchen, living and dining room, plus a half bath. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on upper level. Central A/C and a 2 car attached garage add to the comforts of living.
UTILITIES: $65/month for trash and wastewater. Tenants pay all other utilities to providers directly.
DEPOSIT: security deposit amount includes a prepaid carpet cleaning deposit.
PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.
SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.
