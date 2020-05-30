All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2960 W. Stuart St. #E206
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2960 W. Stuart St. #E206

2960 West Stuart Street · (720) 729-9396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2960 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Trail West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 Available 09/14/20 2 bedroom condo by Horsetooth Reservoir - *ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

Stadium Village Condos…This 2 bedroom condo is located on the 2nd floor near Horsethooth Reservoir! It offers a gas fireplace, open floor plan, updated appliances, additional storage off balcony, central air conditioning, forced air heat, and washer & dryer. Trash and Water are included in rents.Tenant pays gas and electric. KK 6/22/20

Pet Policy for 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206:
1 Dog Allowed
Non-refundable pet fee of $250.00
No cats

To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9396

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2166144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have any available units?
2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have?
Some of 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 currently offering any rent specials?
2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 is pet friendly.
Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 offer parking?
No, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 does not offer parking.
Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have a pool?
No, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 does not have a pool.
Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have accessible units?
No, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2960 W. Stuart St. #E206?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Wyatt Fort Collins
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Places
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity