All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2701 Harvard Street - A, #A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

2701 Harvard Street - A, #A

2701 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2701 Harvard Street, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 2-story condo near Drake and College on Harvard Drive. Water, Trash, Sewer a Heat are included in the rent price! Tenant pays personal electric only. You are close to everything--trails, bus routes, Whole Foods, downtown, CSU, major shopping centers, hospital and so much more are within minutes of this quiet, end-unit condo.

You will enjoy a newer kitchen, with vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the main level and newer carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. This unit features updated lighting, your own patio, extra storage, off-street parking, new window coverings, washer/dryer, air conditioning, disposal, dishwasher, led lighting and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have any available units?
2701 Harvard Street - A, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have?
Some of 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Harvard Street - A, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A pet-friendly?
No, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A offers parking.
Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have a pool?
No, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have accessible units?
No, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2701 Harvard Street - A, #A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miramont
4900 Boardwalk Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Luxury Places
Fort Collins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Lafayette, COGolden, COLouisville, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
Scotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College