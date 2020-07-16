2701 Harvard Street - A, #A

Amenities

Remodeled 2-story condo near Drake and College on Harvard Drive. Water, Trash, Sewer a Heat are included in the rent price! Tenant pays personal electric only. You are close to everything--trails, bus routes, Whole Foods, downtown, CSU, major shopping centers, hospital and so much more are within minutes of this quiet, end-unit condo.



You will enjoy a newer kitchen, with vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout the main level and newer carpeting upstairs in the bedrooms. This unit features updated lighting, your own patio, extra storage, off-street parking, new window coverings, washer/dryer, air conditioning, disposal, dishwasher, led lighting and much more.