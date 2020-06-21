Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2608 Kansas Drive K-170 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Fort Collins!! - LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021. - Don’t Miss this incredible, newly built (2017), 2-story condo located in Rigden Farm in Fort Collins. This condo boasts over 1,600 total sq ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, patio, 1 car attached garage, granite countertops, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, spacious master suite, walk in closet and an unfinished basement. Located off Drake and Timberline. Close to shopping, restaurants, transit system, easy access to downtown Fort Collins and many of the beautiful parks and recreation Colorado offers! Tenant pays Electric and Gas. No Pets Please. Hurry this one won’t last!



LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021.



**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**



*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.



Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.



Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:

-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.

-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent

-Employment verification

-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership

-Favorable credit report

-Good payment history

-No evictions or disputes with Landlords

-Criminal History



Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.



*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3472700)