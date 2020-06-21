All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2608 Kansas Drive K-170.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2608 Kansas Drive K-170
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2608 Kansas Drive K-170

2608 Kansas Drive · (970) 776-9059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2608 Kansas Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rigden Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 Available 08/07/20 Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Fort Collins!! - LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021. - Don’t Miss this incredible, newly built (2017), 2-story condo located in Rigden Farm in Fort Collins. This condo boasts over 1,600 total sq ft, 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, patio, 1 car attached garage, granite countertops, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookups, spacious master suite, walk in closet and an unfinished basement. Located off Drake and Timberline. Close to shopping, restaurants, transit system, easy access to downtown Fort Collins and many of the beautiful parks and recreation Colorado offers! Tenant pays Electric and Gas. No Pets Please. Hurry this one won’t last!

LEASE THROUGH MAY 31st 2021.

**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**

*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.

Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.

Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:
-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.
-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent
-Employment verification
-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership
-Favorable credit report
-Good payment history
-No evictions or disputes with Landlords
-Criminal History

Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.

*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3472700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have any available units?
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have?
Some of 2608 Kansas Drive K-170's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Kansas Drive K-170 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 does offer parking.
Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have a pool?
No, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have accessible units?
No, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Kansas Drive K-170 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2608 Kansas Drive K-170?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Outpost
530 Lupine Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Village Gardens
1025 Oxford Ln
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity