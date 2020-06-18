All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2513 W. Plum

2513 West Plum Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2513 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2513 W. Plum · Avail. Aug 5

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1942 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2513 W. Plum Available 08/05/20 Wonderful west side ranch! 5 bedrooms, Available August 2020! - Charming ranch house in a desirable mature neighborhood. A few blocks from FC City Park, and close to CSU, this 5 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large backyard are perfect for summer barbecues! Call today for a tour!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5617756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 W. Plum have any available units?
2513 W. Plum has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 W. Plum have?
Some of 2513 W. Plum's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 W. Plum currently offering any rent specials?
2513 W. Plum isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 W. Plum pet-friendly?
Yes, 2513 W. Plum is pet friendly.
Does 2513 W. Plum offer parking?
No, 2513 W. Plum does not offer parking.
Does 2513 W. Plum have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 W. Plum offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 W. Plum have a pool?
No, 2513 W. Plum does not have a pool.
Does 2513 W. Plum have accessible units?
No, 2513 W. Plum does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 W. Plum have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 W. Plum has units with dishwashers.
