2212 Berkshire Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking bbq/grill garage

3-Bedroom, 1 bath home in West Fort Collins - Available NOW! - Available NOW



*This is a sublease through July 2020. Approved applicants will be asked to sign a 12-month renewal at $1,740*



This home, located near Roland Moore Park and Horsetooth Reservoir, offers many features such as: LVP flooring, energy efficient windows, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, fireplace, work out area, and an attached 2-car garage. The location provides quick access to Colorado State University, shopping, and outdoor activities!



The exercise equipment in the large unfinished basement will remain with the home and can be used by the resident(s)! The large fenced-in backyard is perfect for BBQing in the summer and having friends and family over to visit.



One dog under 30lbs considered with additional $300 deposit, must be spayed/neutered and over 1 year old. Certain breed restrictions apply. Previous rental history required. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all landscaping.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8



Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3982338)