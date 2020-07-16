All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

2212 Berkshire Dr.

2212 Berkshire Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

2212 Berkshire Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Brown Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 Berkshire Dr. · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3-Bedroom, 1 bath home in West Fort Collins - Available NOW! - Available NOW

*This is a sublease through July 2020. Approved applicants will be asked to sign a 12-month renewal at $1,740*

This home, located near Roland Moore Park and Horsetooth Reservoir, offers many features such as: LVP flooring, energy efficient windows, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, fireplace, work out area, and an attached 2-car garage. The location provides quick access to Colorado State University, shopping, and outdoor activities!

The exercise equipment in the large unfinished basement will remain with the home and can be used by the resident(s)! The large fenced-in backyard is perfect for BBQing in the summer and having friends and family over to visit.

One dog under 30lbs considered with additional $300 deposit, must be spayed/neutered and over 1 year old. Certain breed restrictions apply. Previous rental history required. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform all landscaping.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3982338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have any available units?
2212 Berkshire Dr. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have?
Some of 2212 Berkshire Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Berkshire Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Berkshire Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Berkshire Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Berkshire Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Berkshire Dr. offers parking.
Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Berkshire Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have a pool?
No, 2212 Berkshire Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2212 Berkshire Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Berkshire Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Berkshire Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
