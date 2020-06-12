All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2201 Suffolk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2201 Suffolk Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2201 Suffolk Street

2201 Suffolk Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2201 Suffolk Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Brown Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 Suffolk Street · Avail. Aug 14

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1852 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2201 Suffolk Street Available 08/14/20 Large Home in Cozy Neighborhood! - Nice home in up kept neighborhood. Lots of living space, 3 bathrooms, all major appliances included and pet friendly!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3991221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Suffolk Street have any available units?
2201 Suffolk Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 2201 Suffolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Suffolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Suffolk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Suffolk Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street offer parking?
No, 2201 Suffolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Suffolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street have a pool?
No, 2201 Suffolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 Suffolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Suffolk Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Suffolk Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Suffolk Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2201 Suffolk Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Heritage Park
1742 Heritage Cir
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing
1020 Wabash St
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Alvista Harmony
2002 Battlecreek Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Max Flats
505 S Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80524
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity