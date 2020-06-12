Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

2201 Suffolk Street Available 08/14/20 Large Home in Cozy Neighborhood! - Nice home in up kept neighborhood. Lots of living space, 3 bathrooms, all major appliances included and pet friendly!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



(RLNE3991221)