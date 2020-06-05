220 Tigercat Way

Amenities
Room for rent in Brand new townhome in Mosaic - Property Id: 243781
Looking for ONE awesome roommate to share this beautiful new home in the Mosaic subdivision. I am single and work full time as a Real Estate Assistant and just moved back to Fort Collins after 3 years at Kansas State University. This is a Room Rental that includes a private bedroom, bathroom and the loft to be your space. We would share the main floor that has an open floor plan, a kitchen with granite countertops and a laundry room.
The front yard overlooks community open space that will eventually be turned into a park. Fully fenced backyard, full landscaping and window coverings included. Full unfinished basement for storage. Off street parking. Approximately 1 mile away from old town breweries, close to I-25, off Timberline and Mulberry.
Dogs only: I am allergic to cats, so no cats **I have a small Bichon dog that stays with me part of the time.**
