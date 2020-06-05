All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:24 AM

220 Tigercat Way

220 Tigercat Way · (970) 581-9005
Location

220 Tigercat Way, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1.5 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2083 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Room for rent in Brand new townhome in Mosaic - Property Id: 243781

Looking for ONE awesome roommate to share this beautiful new home in the Mosaic subdivision. I am single and work full time as a Real Estate Assistant and just moved back to Fort Collins after 3 years at Kansas State University. This is a Room Rental that includes a private bedroom, bathroom and the loft to be your space. We would share the main floor that has an open floor plan, a kitchen with granite countertops and a laundry room.

The front yard overlooks community open space that will eventually be turned into a park. Fully fenced backyard, full landscaping and window coverings included. Full unfinished basement for storage. Off street parking. Approximately 1 mile away from old town breweries, close to I-25, off Timberline and Mulberry.

Dogs only: I am allergic to cats, so no cats **I have a small Bichon dog that stays with me part of the time.**
Property Id 243781

(RLNE5640010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Tigercat Way have any available units?
220 Tigercat Way has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Tigercat Way have?
Some of 220 Tigercat Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Tigercat Way currently offering any rent specials?
220 Tigercat Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Tigercat Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Tigercat Way is pet friendly.
Does 220 Tigercat Way offer parking?
Yes, 220 Tigercat Way does offer parking.
Does 220 Tigercat Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Tigercat Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Tigercat Way have a pool?
No, 220 Tigercat Way does not have a pool.
Does 220 Tigercat Way have accessible units?
No, 220 Tigercat Way does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Tigercat Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Tigercat Way has units with dishwashers.
