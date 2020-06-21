Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

2030 Pecos Pl. Available 08/11/20 Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single-Family Home in Fort Collins! - You have to come check out this fantastic 2-story house in east Fort Collins. Conveniently located a block off of Timberline and a half mile from Lemay, this house is everything you're looking for.



The main level has two living areas, a full laundry with, a bathroom (with shower!), a dining room and large kitchen! Upstairs holds all 3 bedrooms and the second bath. The master bedroom has space to spare and a large walk-in closet! Washer and dryer included for extra convenience. Out back you'll find a concrete patio and a spacious, fully-fenced yard.



Residents are responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Up to 2 pets considered with additional $300 deposit per pet and $25/month pet rent - also per pet. Certain breed restrictions apply - our breed restrictions can be found on our website under the 'Future Residents' tab. Proof of spay/neuter required.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

- At this time, we cannot conduct any showings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



(RLNE4516527)