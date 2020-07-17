All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:42 PM

1831 Jamison Court

1831 Jamison Court · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1831 Jamison Court, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Harmony Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available August 3rd

Sorry No Pets.

This is a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in southeast Fort Collins.

Some of the features in this home include a front porch, gas fireplace, a patio, an unfinished basement, nice master with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet. This home also includes central a/c, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances,, and a fenced yard. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily, with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 8/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Jamison Court have any available units?
1831 Jamison Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Jamison Court have?
Some of 1831 Jamison Court's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Jamison Court currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Jamison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Jamison Court pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Jamison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 1831 Jamison Court offer parking?
No, 1831 Jamison Court does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Jamison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Jamison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Jamison Court have a pool?
No, 1831 Jamison Court does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Jamison Court have accessible units?
No, 1831 Jamison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Jamison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Jamison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
