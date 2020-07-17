1831 Jamison Court

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Available August 3rd



Sorry No Pets.



This is a beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in southeast Fort Collins.



Some of the features in this home include a front porch, gas fireplace, a patio, an unfinished basement, nice master with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet. This home also includes central a/c, walk in closets, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances,, and a fenced yard. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily, with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application fee per person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 8/3/20



Contact us to schedule a showing.