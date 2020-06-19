1619 Dogwood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Available June 3rd



Dog Negotiable



This is a great home on a cul-de-sac in Parkwood East! Some of the features include a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a front porch, fenced back yard with nice deck, finished basement, main floor master, walk in closet. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext 3



Applicants must be 23+



$55.00 Application Fee Per Person.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 6/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.