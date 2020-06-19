All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated April 11 2020 at 12:19 PM

1619 Dogwood Court

1619 Dogwood Court · (970) 363-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1619 Dogwood Court, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Parkwood East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Available June 3rd

Dog Negotiable

This is a great home on a cul-de-sac in Parkwood East! Some of the features include a gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a front porch, fenced back yard with nice deck, finished basement, main floor master, walk in closet. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext 3

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 Application Fee Per Person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available 6/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 Dogwood Court have any available units?
1619 Dogwood Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 Dogwood Court have?
Some of 1619 Dogwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 Dogwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1619 Dogwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 Dogwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 Dogwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1619 Dogwood Court offer parking?
No, 1619 Dogwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1619 Dogwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 Dogwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 Dogwood Court have a pool?
No, 1619 Dogwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1619 Dogwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1619 Dogwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 Dogwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 Dogwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
