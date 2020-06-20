All apartments in Fort Collins
1221 University Avenue #C102
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1221 University Avenue #C102

1221 University Avenue · (970) 226-5600
Location

1221 University Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 University Avenue #C102 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
1221 University Avenue #C102 Available 08/02/20 Centrally Located 2-Bedroom! Available August! - Located near local restaurants, shopping and Colorado State's Intramural fields, this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers an open floor plan and great size bedrooms! Other features include a gas fireplace, stack-able washer and dryer units, and ample closet space.

One small dog or 1 cat considered with additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Dog must be over 1 year old. Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name as well as pay a $52 utility fee which covers water and trash.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule does apply.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Visit our website today at www.ftcrent.com where you can find our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for marketing and may not be exact. If exact sq footage is a concern, unit should be independently measured)

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8

(RLNE3244956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have any available units?
1221 University Avenue #C102 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1221 University Avenue #C102 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 University Avenue #C102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 University Avenue #C102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 University Avenue #C102 is pet friendly.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 offer parking?
No, 1221 University Avenue #C102 does not offer parking.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 University Avenue #C102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have a pool?
No, 1221 University Avenue #C102 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have accessible units?
No, 1221 University Avenue #C102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 University Avenue #C102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 University Avenue #C102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 University Avenue #C102 does not have units with air conditioning.
