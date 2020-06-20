Amenities

1221 University Avenue #C102 Available 08/02/20 Centrally Located 2-Bedroom! Available August! - Located near local restaurants, shopping and Colorado State's Intramural fields, this adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers an open floor plan and great size bedrooms! Other features include a gas fireplace, stack-able washer and dryer units, and ample closet space.



One small dog or 1 cat considered with additional deposit and proof of spay/neuter. Dog must be over 1 year old. Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name as well as pay a $52 utility fee which covers water and trash.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule does apply.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



