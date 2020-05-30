All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:44 PM

1115 Nassau Way

1115 Nassau Way · (970) 363-6022
Location

1115 Nassau Way, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Stanton Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2401 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Available July 3rd

Dog negotiable

This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home located in South Ft. Collins. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, large fenced back yard, central a/c, large deck with gazebo, dining room, large office, vaulted ceilings, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, tile countertops, walk in closets and a 5 piece master bathroom. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 Ext 3

Applicants must be 23+

$55.00 application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Nassau Way have any available units?
1115 Nassau Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Nassau Way have?
Some of 1115 Nassau Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Nassau Way currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Nassau Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Nassau Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Nassau Way is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Nassau Way offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Nassau Way does offer parking.
Does 1115 Nassau Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Nassau Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Nassau Way have a pool?
No, 1115 Nassau Way does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Nassau Way have accessible units?
No, 1115 Nassau Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Nassau Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Nassau Way does not have units with dishwashers.
