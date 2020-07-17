All apartments in Fort Collins
1001 Strachan Drive
1001 Strachan Drive

1001 Strachan Drive · (970) 644-6460
Location

1001 Strachan Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Scotch Pines

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7B · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This Cute 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home is ideally located in the middle of town giving you easy access to almost anywhere! This home comes with many appealing features such as new carpet and painting throughout, W/D included, and an HOA pool steps from the door. Water/sewer and garbage included with $50 utility reimbursement. This home will not last long, so call today for a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 7/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Strachan Drive have any available units?
1001 Strachan Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1001 Strachan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Strachan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Strachan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Strachan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive offer parking?
No, 1001 Strachan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Strachan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Strachan Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Strachan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Strachan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Strachan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Strachan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
