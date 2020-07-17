1001 Strachan Drive

Amenities

This Cute 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home is ideally located in the middle of town giving you easy access to almost anywhere! This home comes with many appealing features such as new carpet and painting throughout, W/D included, and an HOA pool steps from the door. Water/sewer and garbage included with $50 utility reimbursement. This home will not last long, so call today for a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available 7/10/20



