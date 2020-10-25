All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 23 2020 at 9:04 AM
The Manchester Apartments

2030 E 11th Ave · (424) 347-1082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2030 E 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Manchester Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
piano room
pool table
racquetball court
shuffle board
The Manchester offers residents more than other Denver apartments because of its emphasis on community. The Manchester creates a neighborhood, not just a collection of apartments. Located on the border of Cheesman Park, the Manchester gives residents access to the Botanic Gardens, City Park, and the vibrant arts scene of the area. Whether you’re looking for 1 bedroom apartments for rent or 2 bedroom apartments for rent, the Manchester offers you the chance to put down roots and stay awhile, a rare thing for most apartments in Denver, CO. At the Manchester, you can create a home and a community that nurtures connection to other residents and to the surrounding area.

The Manchester not only offers you an excellent location, in the heart of Denver’s arts district and directly adjacent to Cheesman Park and its many walking trails, it offers you an authentic connection to the area and a chance to grow with the community living in the building with you. The Manchester offers affordable apartments in downtown Denver for socially active people. The Manchester was designed to give people the chance to connect with each other and build lasting friendships with those they share the building with. With luxurious common areas and a footpath to the park, there are endless opportunities to share in the fun with your neighbors.

The Manchester is in the heart of Capitol Hill, one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in Denver. As one of the most affordable downtown Denver apartments, you can secure your spot in this vibrant and exciting area for the future. With expansive balconies overlooking the city lights and the mountains, and a private garden area for residents, you can enjoy all of the natural and social trappings of the Cheesman Park and Capitol Hill neighborhoods. Come check out our available options to reserve your spot in this growing community.

Property Details

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Reserved surface lot: $50/month; Reserved detached carport: $75/month; Underground garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: included in lease
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Manchester Apartments have any available units?
The Manchester Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Manchester Apartments have?
Some of The Manchester Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Manchester Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Manchester Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Manchester Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Manchester Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does The Manchester Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Manchester Apartments offers parking.
Does The Manchester Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Manchester Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Manchester Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Manchester Apartments has a pool.
Does The Manchester Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Manchester Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Manchester Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Manchester Apartments has units with dishwashers.
