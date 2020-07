Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan oven Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access lobby

Studio LoHi offers LoHi living at its finest. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans - all with the highest quality interior finishes. Our apartments include stainless steel appliances with double-door refrigerators and smooth-top ranges, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, premier wide plank wood-like flooring, contemporary cabinets and expansive balconies with incredible downtown Denver views. Enjoy an evening with friends grilling on our rooftop social deck which provides stunning views of the Mile High City.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit the gallery on our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.