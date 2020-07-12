/
/
/
westwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:37 PM
485 Apartments for rent in Westwood, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:18am
3 Units Available
Nevada
4411 West Nevada Place, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
600 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, revamped kitchens and private backyards. Residents have access to free parking and a beautiful courtyard, among other amenities. Close to Federal Boulevard and Highway 6.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3417 W Gill Place Denver County
3417 West Gill Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1032 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch Home - Centrally Located! - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1028 S Tennyson St
1028 South Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
***Available early August*** Clean, light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath 1/2 duplex in Denver! Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, spacious enclosed back patio and lovely front yard.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S. Raleigh St. #B
401 S Raleigh St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
1 bed/1 bath home off Dakota - Cozy 1 bed home with off street parking and new paint and carpet and cabinets. Please enter off Dakota as this is unit B of a duplex. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895566)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
315 S Perry St
315 South Perry Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1400 sqft
This Denver home has just been remodeled with new kitchen and downstairs bath. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with a bonus room in basement. Detached two car garage and additional off street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
845 S Quitman St
845 South Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
983 sqft
Cozy home with large fenced backyard! - Available for a 1 year lease! This home has an updated kitchen & bathroom as well as fresh paint. The hardwood floors have recently been refinished to restore their beauty.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
4888 W Kentucky Avenue
4888 West Kentucky Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
830 sqft
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3585 W Exposition Ave
3585 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
988 sqft
Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... - Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... Additional Updated Photos Coming Soon!!! See Video Walkthrough Below.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3231 W Dakota Ave
3231 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1018 sqft
3231 W Dakota Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Westwood Neighborhood! - Tom Wagner 262.844.5533 Enjoy this updated house in close proximity to Bel Mar and Mile High Stadium.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3720 West Exposition Avenue
3720 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
728 sqft
3720 West Exposition Avenue Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom beautiful home! - 3720 W Exposition Ave is a single family residence located in Denver, CO 80219.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4281 W Virginia Ave
4281 West Virginia Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated 2 BD Duplex - Property Id: 319162 Newly renovated and centrally located. Original wood floor. New tub and paint. Large yard space. Newer appliances. Please email or text for additional information.
Results within 1 mile of Westwood
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
13 Units Available
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
381 South Ames Street #E305
381 S Ames St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
945 sqft
381 South Ames Street #E305 Available 08/14/20 Great Two Bedroom Condo in Lakewood - Available August 14th! - Come check out this great condo located in the Wellington community of Lakewood.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2251 West Custer Place Denver County
2251 West Custer Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
994 sqft
2251 West Custer Place Denver County Available 08/05/20 South Denver Gem - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you are looking for! 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful updates to the lighting fixtures, tile, appliances, and updated
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
504 King St.
504 King Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Nicely updated bungalow in the heart of the Barnum neighborhood. New paint, new floors, and new appliances. Nice flowing home with lots of windows and natural light. Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and big open kitchen.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
381 S Ames St F-302
381 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available NOW is this newly renovated 1 bed, 1 bath in Lakewood!! - To schedule a showing please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 893-4737 or 381-s-ames-st@rent.dynasty.
1 of 24
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
535 S. Canosa Court
535 South Canosa Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1032 sqft
535 S.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1672 S Patton Ct
1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
947 sqft
1672 S Patton Ct Available 07/16/20 Charming 3BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and One Car Garage - Fantastic single family home, located in Denver's Harvey Park.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
267 Units Available
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
73 Units Available
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEdgewater, COSheridan, COWheat Ridge, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COApplewood, CO