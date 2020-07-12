/
elyria swansea
479 Apartments for rent in Elyria Swansea, Denver, CO
Block 32 at RiNo
3200 Brighton Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
1 Bedroom
$1,408
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1094 sqft
Welcome to Block 32 at RiNo! We offer beautiful studio, one-, and two-bedroom Denver apartments for rent in the vibrant and energetic River North Arts District, known for its creative energy and urban flair.
4322 Adams St
4322 Adams Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
650 sqft
EZ access to I-70. Close to light rail. - Property Id: 84007 NOPETS! SECTION 8 OK. SMALL upper level apartment. Remodeled. Central air. Washer and dryer. Private balcony (as shown in the last picture). Tenants pay gas, electric, water and sewer.
4764 High Street
4764 High Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
I have a nice and cozy home in Denver that just became available ASAP! This house is perfect for a smaller family or single guy/gal who wants an affordable home in Denver! Great location; just minutes to Downtown! This will go very fast!!! SECTION8
4515 Fillmore Street
4515 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
633 sqft
The interior of this home is open light and clean. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition. Two bedrooms One bathroom large living room and good size kitchen with good appliances including washer and dryer.
4675 Columbine St
4675 Columbine Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
671 sqft
Located off of I-70 and Josephine, this single-family home is ready for move-in soon! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 2 bedrooms, one large bathroom with lots of cabinet space and an eat-in kitchen where the whole family can gather for
Results within 1 mile of Elyria Swansea
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,278
540 sqft
We're here to help you find your new home. You can apply online 24/7, schedule a video tour with one of our sales associates, or visit the property in person via self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact us for more details.
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1255 sqft
In the heart of Denver south of River North Park and west of Brighton Boulevard, look for modern stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets in this newly constructed and green living community.
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1230 sqft
Fall in love with the art-adorned streets of RiNo at Lawrence 5.
Link 35
1220 35th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,150
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
918 sqft
1-2 bedrooms available in River North Art District, near Saint Charles Place Park and Metro stop. Mixed-use building offers restaurant and dog wash. Extra storage available.
3145 N. Columbine St.
3145 Columbine Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1343 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in Denver Available NOW! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 669-6714, 3145-columbine-st@rent.dynasty.
4100 Albion St Unit 603
4100 Albion Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Available 09/15/2020! 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options! Newer 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1st Floor Ranch style condo in Park Hill, Denver.
1726 E 37th Ave
1726 East 37th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
954 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious one bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in Denver's super-hot Cole neighborhood! This unit has plenty of space with a basement that could be used as an office or second bedroom.
3341 Gilpin St
3341 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Remodeled 4 bed/ 1 bath House with fenced Yard in the Cole Neighborhood - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled inside and out to include refinished hardwoods throughout, exposed brick, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and
3700 E 30th Ave
3700 East 30th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1896 sqft
Great North City Park 3 Bed 3 bath Ranch Style Home - This amazing raised ranch style home has huge picture windows/family room on the main floor. https://realty360view.
3414 N Lafayette St
3414 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
858 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 - Fantastic location blocks from the vibrant RiNo Arts District. Just a short walk to 38th & Blake Station to catch a train direct to Union Station or out to DIA. Close to dining and nightlife.
3746 1/2 N Gilpin St
3746 1/2 N Gilpin St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
425 sqft
Wonderful Newer Construction, Carriage House 1 bed, 1 bath unit conveniently located to Downtown Denver. Top of the line, modern finishes with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances - perfect for city living.
Results within 5 miles of Elyria Swansea
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,285
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
863 sqft
Massive windows, high ceilings, and exposed duct work for stylish urban living. CIty and mountain views available. Steps away from the 16th Street Mall, light rail access, and Skyline Park.
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,642
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,854
1272 sqft
Rooftop pool and cabanas with mountain views. Washer and dryer in every home. Bike sharing program and repair shop. Immediate access to Cherry Creek shopping center, as well as the Cherry Creek trail.
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Welcome to The Alcott – luxury apartment living redefining the modern Colorado high-rise lifestyle. Our central location offers spectacular urban views, and sleek interiors let you express yourself in new and surprising ways.
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1526 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready-to-move-in homes close to Denver's Central Business District and major employers. Air conditioning, bathtubs and hardwood floors in rooms. Package-receiving services, internet cafe and lobby. Pet-friendly complex.
