/
/
/
college view
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:44 AM
377 Apartments for rent in College View, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
909 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at South Federal in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of College View
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
23 Units Available
Avana on the Platte
3400 S Platte River Dr, Sheridan, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,303
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1116 sqft
Gated community close to Overland Park Golf Course and the Light Rail. Air-conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious floorplans and high-speed internet access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:32am
5 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,308
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
5 Units Available
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
13 Units Available
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 S. Irving St.
2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:03am
1 Unit Available
2126 S. Osceola St.
2126 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August. Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3405 S. Lowell Blvd. #15
3405 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3827 South King Street
3827 South King Street, Sheridan, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Currently pending Eviction. Move in and or Avail. Date may change. Great 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment home nestled in the quaint inner city of Sheridan just south of the Lowell & 285 Hwy.
1 of 20
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
2035 South Galapago Street
2035 South Galapago Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent* High End Finishes* Gas Range* Central AC* Side by Side Washer/Dryer* Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking* Private Fenced in Yard* Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail* Friendly Pets will
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2000 S. Fox St.
2000 South Fox Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Updated Single Family Home in Overland Park Available For Immediate Rental!!! - This lovely brick home has hardwood floors and tile through main level and cozy carpet throughout finished basement.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1672 S Patton Ct
1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
947 sqft
1672 S Patton Ct Available 07/16/20 Charming 3BD, 1BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and One Car Garage - Fantastic single family home, located in Denver's Harvey Park.
Results within 5 miles of College View
Verified
1 of 89
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,498
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1355 sqft
In-home washer and dryer. Pet-friendly with no weight restrictions on dogs. LEED Gold Certified with energy star appliances, bicycle maintenance and parking, and on-site compost.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
27 Units Available
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
27 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
41 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,040
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
835 sqft
Come home to this luxurious apartment community distinguished by a premier location offering all the conveniences of city living.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
$
17 Units Available
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:39am
32 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
15 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,185
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,449
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
43 Units Available
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,320
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1156 sqft
Stylish apartments with USB outlets and roller shades. Access to conference rooms, a coffee bar and four-season pool. By the University of Denver, University of Denver light rail station and Denver Tech Center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, COColumbine, COEdgewater, COGlendale, COKen Caryl, CO