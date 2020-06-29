All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

Mosaic Apartments

7100 E Evans Ave · (865) 419-4269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Give us a call today and save up to $250 on your move-in costs!
Location

7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO 80224
Goldsmith

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B411 · Avail. now

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit B325 · Avail. now

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit A328 · Avail. now

$1,061

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B101 · Avail. now

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit A233 · Avail. now

$1,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit A402 · Avail. now

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosaic Apartments.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek. No matter which you choose, you'll have two sparkling swimming pools, sprawling courtyards with lots of green grass, and our own 24-hour fitness center. Our spacious apartments have ample storage and lots of amenities.

Best of all, we're in one of the best locations in the metro area. These apartments in Southeast Denver are right off of the famous highline canal trail that goes for miles in both directions and connects you to other trails throughout the city. Cook Park and Bible Park are also nearby with additional trails and a recreation center, and Utah Park offers an indoor pool for year-round fun.

Located at Evans and Quebec, you'll be only two short bus stops to Lightrail - which can take you to work or school downtown, the Denver Center for Performing Arts, and of course Rockies, Nuggets and Bronco games. It also heads south to Park Meadows Mall. Tamarac Square and Tiffany Plaza are very close with a Whole Foods Market and Super Target and a Walmart is just down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin, $10 utility transfer
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 for one, $200 for two
fee: $200 for one, $300 for two
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, combined weight of 160lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, car ports $30.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mosaic Apartments have any available units?
Mosaic Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,061 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosaic Apartments have?
Some of Mosaic Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosaic Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mosaic Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Give us a call today and save up to $250 on your move-in costs!
Is Mosaic Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosaic Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mosaic Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mosaic Apartments offers parking.
Does Mosaic Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mosaic Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosaic Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mosaic Apartments has a pool.
Does Mosaic Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mosaic Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mosaic Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosaic Apartments has units with dishwashers.

