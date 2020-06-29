Mosaic Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek. No matter which you choose, you'll have two sparkling swimming pools, sprawling courtyards with lots of green grass, and our own 24-hour fitness center. Our spacious apartments have ample storage and lots of amenities.



Best of all, we're in one of the best locations in the metro area. These apartments in Southeast Denver are right off of the famous highline canal trail that goes for miles in both directions and connects you to other trails throughout the city. Cook Park and Bible Park are also nearby with additional trails and a recreation center, and Utah Park offers an indoor pool for year-round fun.



Located at Evans and Quebec, you'll be only two short bus stops to Lightrail - which can take you to work or school downtown, the Denver Center for Performing Arts, and of course Rockies, Nuggets and Bronco games. It also heads south to Park Meadows Mall. Tamarac Square and Tiffany Plaza are very close with a Whole Foods Market and Super Target and a Walmart is just down the street.