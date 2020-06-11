LP1 Research - #812

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c72a2070e7 ----

- Laundry on-site

- Parking space included

- High-frequency bus route offering direct, one-seat transit service to downtown Denver



$45 App Fee (per adult)

$600 Security deposit

$80 Flat monthly utility fee (water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity

One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact finishes, colors, and appliance brands are subject to change



Thank you for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300