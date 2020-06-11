All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #812
Last updated April 19 2019 at 9:24 PM

LP1 Research - #812

1415 North Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 North Yosemite Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c72a2070e7 ----
- Laundry on-site
- Parking space included
- High-frequency bus route offering direct, one-seat transit service to downtown Denver

$45 App Fee (per adult)
$600 Security deposit
$80 Flat monthly utility fee (water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electricity
One small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Disclaimer: Images are of a similar unit - exact finishes, colors, and appliance brands are subject to change

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #812 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #812 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is LP1 Research - #812 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #812 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #812 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #812 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #812 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #812 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #812 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #812 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #812 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #812 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #812 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #812 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #812 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #812 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #812 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #812 does not have units with air conditioning.
