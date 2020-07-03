LP1 Research - #1152

Amenities

Classic studio flat. Tree top location! Meticulously restored, this vintage classic is a rare find! Florentine patterned carpets and rich mahogany woodwork grace the common areas. Nestled in one of Denver's best walkable locations, this cozy urban oasis has it all. Charming only begins to describe this urban retreat featuring gleaming hardwood floors, classic paint schemes, huge windows with lovely views , great closet space, and a charming cottage style kitchen with full size appliances. A $95 monthly utility fee covers ALL utilities!! Cats okay sorry no dogs for this apartment. Spacious onsite laundry room. Individual storage lockers - free of charge! In addition to internal bike storage - Free of charge! Come discover why life at El Cortez is truly divine.



Apartment Features:

-Available July 10th

-Third floor (top floor)

-Hardwood floors throughout

-All utilities included in $95 monthly utility fee

-Gas stove

-Non-smoking

-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment (sorry, no dogs)

-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property



Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To read the fascinating history of El Cortez and view additional photos, visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com



View our other availability here:

http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html

Elegance abounds in this Spanish inspired treasure. Meticulously restored to reflect the original grandeur, El Cortez is truly a site to see! Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, just blocks from Daz- Bog & Starbucks Coffee Shops, King Soopers Grocery Store, and Trader Joe's this historic classic is truly an urban oasis. Charming apartments feature hardwood floors, cottage style kitchens with full size appliances, and original vintage detailing. On-site laundry, additional storage, and off street parking make this an exceptional find!



Building features:

-Custom designed landscaping

-Period style lighting

-Meticulously restored common areas

-Elegant wall treatments

-Controlled access building

-Onsite laundry

-Storage lockers

-Non-smoking building & apartments

-Reserved parking available



Apartments feature:

-Spacious living rooms and bedrooms

-Newly refinished hardwood floors

-Designer paint schemes, new lighting

-Cottage style kitchens w/ original farm sinks, restored cabinets, new black/white tile and new appliances

-Abundant closet space

-Crystal door knobs

-Large windows – Lots of natural light