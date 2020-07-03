All apartments in Denver
LP1 Research - #1152
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:24 AM

LP1 Research - #1152

608 East 12th Avenue · (303) 355-4112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Classic studio flat. Tree top location! Meticulously restored, this vintage classic is a rare find! Florentine patterned carpets and rich mahogany woodwork grace the common areas. Nestled in one of Denver's best walkable locations, this cozy urban oasis has it all. Charming only begins to describe this urban retreat featuring gleaming hardwood floors, classic paint schemes, huge windows with lovely views , great closet space, and a charming cottage style kitchen with full size appliances. A $95 monthly utility fee covers ALL utilities!! Cats okay sorry no dogs for this apartment. Spacious onsite laundry room. Individual storage lockers - free of charge! In addition to internal bike storage - Free of charge! Come discover why life at El Cortez is truly divine.

Apartment Features:
-Available July 10th
-Third floor (top floor)
-Hardwood floors throughout
-All utilities included in $95 monthly utility fee
-Gas stove
-Non-smoking
-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment (sorry, no dogs)
-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192. To read the fascinating history of El Cortez and view additional photos, visit our website at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com

View our other availability here:
http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html
Elegance abounds in this Spanish inspired treasure. Meticulously restored to reflect the original grandeur, El Cortez is truly a site to see! Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, just blocks from Daz- Bog & Starbucks Coffee Shops, King Soopers Grocery Store, and Trader Joe's this historic classic is truly an urban oasis. Charming apartments feature hardwood floors, cottage style kitchens with full size appliances, and original vintage detailing. On-site laundry, additional storage, and off street parking make this an exceptional find!

Building features:
-Custom designed landscaping
-Period style lighting
-Meticulously restored common areas
-Elegant wall treatments
-Controlled access building
-Onsite laundry
-Storage lockers
-Non-smoking building & apartments
-Reserved parking available

Apartments feature:
-Spacious living rooms and bedrooms
-Newly refinished hardwood floors
-Designer paint schemes, new lighting
-Cottage style kitchens w/ original farm sinks, restored cabinets, new black/white tile and new appliances
-Abundant closet space
-Crystal door knobs
-Large windows – Lots of natural light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #1152 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #1152 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #1152 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #1152's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #1152 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #1152 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #1152 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1152 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #1152 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #1152 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #1152 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #1152 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #1152 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #1152 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #1152 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #1152 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #1152 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #1152 does not have units with dishwashers.
