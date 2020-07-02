All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Avon Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Avon Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Avon Apartments

1282 Detroit St · (720) 370-9229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1282 Detroit St, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avon Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
lobby
online portal
The Avon is simply Denver's most gorgeous building. Built in 1930, this Tudor style property is a landmark in the Congress Park neighborhood and all of its exquisite details need to be seen in person to be fully appreciated. Each apartment truly feels like a home with two entrances, a formal dining room, high ceilings with custom moldings, hardwood floors, two-tone paint, built-in cabinets, and a dining nook in the kitchen. If you have the opportunity to live in the Avon, you are one of the fortunate few.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avon Apartments have any available units?
Avon Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Avon Apartments have?
Some of Avon Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Avon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Avon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Avon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Avon Apartments offers parking.
Does Avon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avon Apartments have a pool?
No, Avon Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Avon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Avon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Avon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Avon Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity