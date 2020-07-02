Avon Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed lobby online portal

The Avon is simply Denver's most gorgeous building. Built in 1930, this Tudor style property is a landmark in the Congress Park neighborhood and all of its exquisite details need to be seen in person to be fully appreciated. Each apartment truly feels like a home with two entrances, a formal dining room, high ceilings with custom moldings, hardwood floors, two-tone paint, built-in cabinets, and a dining nook in the kitchen. If you have the opportunity to live in the Avon, you are one of the fortunate few.