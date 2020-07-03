952 South Pearl St Apt 6

Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom Townhouse just blocks to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Broadway, I-25 and Platte Park. Unit features hardwood floors, washer and dryer, additional storage in basement. Street parking only. Pet friendly. Interior photos coming, available for showings now. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity, $30/month for Water. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. Dryer Storage Washer