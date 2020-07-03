All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 11 2019 at 4:56 PM

952 South Pearl St Apt 6

952 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

952 South Pearl Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f15ba6f06a ---- Charming 2 bedroom Townhouse just blocks to Wash Park, Whole Foods, Broadway, I-25 and Platte Park. Unit features hardwood floors, washer and dryer, additional storage in basement. Street parking only. Pet friendly. Interior photos coming, available for showings now. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity, $30/month for Water. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. . *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Storage Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have any available units?
952 South Pearl St Apt 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have?
Some of 952 South Pearl St Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
952 South Pearl St Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 is pet friendly.
Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 South Pearl St Apt 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

