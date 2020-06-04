925 North Lincoln South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge elevator fire pit gym pool hot tub internet access

Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful condo is located in Downtown Denver and has great city views and lots of amenities! As you enter, you will love the modern feel throughout with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic tile and stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet and jetted tub for relaxing after a long day. The second bedroom is also nicely sized. There is a second bathroom that is a 3/4 bath (no tub, shower only). There is a stackable washer and dryer in the unit as well. The building offers a concierge service, security, pool, garden, fire pit, full spa with work out room (not included in rent) restaurants right outside building and walking distance to so many more wonderful restaurants, parks and Downtown activities. *Annual fee of $60 if a pet is included Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com