Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:31 PM

925 North Lincoln South

925 Lincoln Street · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! This beautiful condo is located in Downtown Denver and has great city views and lots of amenities! As you enter, you will love the modern feel throughout with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with granite countertops, mosaic tile and stainless steel appliances. The master suite features a spacious walk-in closet and jetted tub for relaxing after a long day. The second bedroom is also nicely sized. There is a second bathroom that is a 3/4 bath (no tub, shower only). There is a stackable washer and dryer in the unit as well. The building offers a concierge service, security, pool, garden, fire pit, full spa with work out room (not included in rent) restaurants right outside building and walking distance to so many more wonderful restaurants, parks and Downtown activities. *Annual fee of $60 if a pet is included Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 North Lincoln South have any available units?
925 North Lincoln South has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 North Lincoln South have?
Some of 925 North Lincoln South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 North Lincoln South currently offering any rent specials?
925 North Lincoln South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 North Lincoln South pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 North Lincoln South is pet friendly.
Does 925 North Lincoln South offer parking?
No, 925 North Lincoln South does not offer parking.
Does 925 North Lincoln South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 North Lincoln South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 North Lincoln South have a pool?
Yes, 925 North Lincoln South has a pool.
Does 925 North Lincoln South have accessible units?
No, 925 North Lincoln South does not have accessible units.
Does 925 North Lincoln South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 North Lincoln South has units with dishwashers.
