Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

9238 E Lehigh Ave

9238 East Lehigh Avenue · (720) 442-0321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9238 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9238 E Lehigh Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Great Townhome in Denver for Rent! - Great 4 bed/2.5 bath townhome is NOW available to rent!

Great layout! Big kitchen with all appliances! Two-car covered carport and huge storage shed!

Located at Yosemite and I-225 in a very nice neighborhood! Five minutes from DTC. Very close to the lightrail and buses! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.

Rent: $1950/month
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash/Recycling, Snow Removal & Landscaping
Sorry, no pets

Available Showings:
- Saturday, June 20th, 12:30 PM

Please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4056737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have any available units?
9238 E Lehigh Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 9238 E Lehigh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9238 E Lehigh Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9238 E Lehigh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does offer parking.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have a pool?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have accessible units?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9238 E Lehigh Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9238 E Lehigh Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
