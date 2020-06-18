9238 E Lehigh Ave

Amenities
Great Townhome in Denver for Rent! - Great 4 bed/2.5 bath townhome is NOW available to rent!
Great layout! Big kitchen with all appliances! Two-car covered carport and huge storage shed!
Located at Yosemite and I-225 in a very nice neighborhood! Five minutes from DTC. Very close to the lightrail and buses! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more.
Rent: $1950/month
Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash/Recycling, Snow Removal & Landscaping
Sorry, no pets
Available Showings:
- Saturday, June 20th, 12:30 PM
Please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321
For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495
https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/
(RLNE4056737)