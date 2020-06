Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright rooms. New paint and carpet. Beautiful hardwood floors. 2nd floor unit - only 2 units in building. Outer security entrance. Granite counter tops in the Kitchen. Dishwasher. Air Conditioning.One off street covered parking spot.In-Unit WasherDryerPrivate outdoor patio space reserved for unit.The unit has a locked storage area in the lower level.Outdoor common areas have mature landscaping.Water included.Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric, and cable.No pets. No smoking.