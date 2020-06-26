All apartments in Denver
9102 E. Lehigh Ave.

9102 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9102 East Lehigh Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
9102 E. Lehigh Ave. Available 05/03/19 **Adorable 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town homes!** - This charmingly updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhouse is the perfect place to entertain. The efficiently designed open concept kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining area with extra counter space. The large window in the living room allows for tons of natural light! Your new home has hardwood floors and newer carpeting.
Conveniently located, close to light rail station, DTC, I-225 & I-25, and shopping centers!
Don't let your new home get away!!!

Other features include:
**3 carport spaces
**A/C
** HOA Shoveling
** HOA Lawn Mowing
** Community Pool

Call today to schedule a tour!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*No Pets
*12 Month Lease
*Resident Pays Gas and Electric

(RLNE3725378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have any available units?
9102 E. Lehigh Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have?
Some of 9102 E. Lehigh Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9102 E. Lehigh Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. offers parking.
Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. has a pool.
Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 E. Lehigh Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
