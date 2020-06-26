Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

9102 E. Lehigh Ave. Available 05/03/19 **Adorable 3 bedroom unit in Cherry Creek Town homes!** - This charmingly updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhouse is the perfect place to entertain. The efficiently designed open concept kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Kitchen opens to a large dining area with extra counter space. The large window in the living room allows for tons of natural light! Your new home has hardwood floors and newer carpeting.

Conveniently located, close to light rail station, DTC, I-225 & I-25, and shopping centers!

Other features include:

**3 carport spaces

**A/C

** HOA Shoveling

** HOA Lawn Mowing

** Community Pool



Additional Lease Terms:

*No Pets

*12 Month Lease

*Resident Pays Gas and Electric



