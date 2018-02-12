9029 E Mississippi

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym playground pool dogs allowed internet access pet friendly valet service

Its a 1 bedroom 1 bath located in Denver city limits, but close to Aurora. Its an updated model with all stainless steel appliances, new carpet, hardwood style flooring, subway tile backsplash, a giant garden tub, granite countertops, & energy efficient appliances.

The amenities the apartment complex offers are amazing. There are 5 pools to choice from, a restaurant & bar on site, a workout facility that 24 hr fitness would gravel over, dog parks, playgrounds, walking trails, on-site maintenance, valet garbage, package service, a garden & our very own lake (with paddle boats & all). Its a gated & extremely safe community. Everything is key card accessed.



Water, sewer, gas & trash are included in the rent. Tenant must pay for electricity & internet separately