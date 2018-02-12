9029 E Mississippi

Amenities
Its a 1 bedroom 1 bath located in Denver city limits, but close to Aurora. Its an updated model with all stainless steel appliances, new carpet, hardwood style flooring, subway tile backsplash, a giant garden tub, granite countertops, & energy efficient appliances.
The amenities the apartment complex offers are amazing. There are 5 pools to choice from, a restaurant & bar on site, a workout facility that 24 hr fitness would gravel over, dog parks, playgrounds, walking trails, on-site maintenance, valet garbage, package service, a garden & our very own lake (with paddle boats & all). Its a gated & extremely safe community. Everything is key card accessed.
Water, sewer, gas & trash are included in the rent. Tenant must pay for electricity & internet separately