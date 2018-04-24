All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

8644 MLK

8644 Martin Luther King Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8644 Martin Luther King Blvd, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c425f6059 ---- 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Town Home with nearly 2,400 sq ft of living space on multiple levels located in the Westerly Creek neighborhood of Stapleton. Mountains Views and across from Central Park and Playground with miles of trails and 80 acres of green space! Beautiful oak plank floors flow throughout the open and bright Main Level to include spacious Living Area and Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen. The Kitchen features Bosch stainless appliances, 5 burner gas range/hood, Caesarstone counters, large breakfast bar and and a plethora of alder wood cabinets. Leading upstairs is a unique see-through staircase made from thick stained wood planks. The Upper Level includes full size washer/dryer, Office Nook, 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms which includes the expansive Master Suite. The Master Suite with access to a private balcony overlooking Central Park and the Front Range has a 5 piece Master Bath with large soaking tub, tiled shower and his/her closets. Finished Basement includes a large Flex Space, Bedroom and full Bathroom. Fenced Backyard with Patio; Great for Outdoor Entertaining! 2 car Detached Garage; No Central Air, but well insulated and large Ceiling Fan in Master. Ideal location across from 80 Acre Central Park and blocks from the Light Rail Station and East 29th Town Center! Close proximity to Walking Path & Bike Trails, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Central Park Rec Center, the other five Community Pools, Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, Westerly Creek Greenbelt, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center and Top Denver Schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech/Inspire/DSST/DSA schools. Location convenient to Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Small dogs allowed upon owner approval. Available NOW Dog Park Mountain Views Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools Walking Distance To Light Rail Walking Distance To Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 MLK have any available units?
8644 MLK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8644 MLK have?
Some of 8644 MLK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 MLK currently offering any rent specials?
8644 MLK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 MLK pet-friendly?
Yes, 8644 MLK is pet friendly.
Does 8644 MLK offer parking?
Yes, 8644 MLK offers parking.
Does 8644 MLK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8644 MLK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 MLK have a pool?
Yes, 8644 MLK has a pool.
Does 8644 MLK have accessible units?
No, 8644 MLK does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 MLK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8644 MLK does not have units with dishwashers.

