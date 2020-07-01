All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

84 Spruce Street #903

84 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

84 Spruce Street, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
online portal
Large 2 Bed/2.5 Bath in Lowry Neighborhood - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!

This 2 bedroom townhome has beautiful wood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is large and opens to the dining and living rooms. There are stainless appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser. There are granite counter-tops, a kitchen island, and plenty of cabinets for storage. The living room has a gas fireplace and balcony access. There is a full size washer and dryer and the home is cooled with Central AC. There is a two car attached garage.

There is easy access to Lowry Blvd and I-225. Just steps out of your door are trails that lead east to Great Lawn Park and to the west is a shopping and Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Within a mile you will find the Lowry Dog Park, Common Grounds Public Golf Course, Denver Public Library, and the Lowry Sports Complex.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $500/pet deposit
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5649525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Spruce Street #903 have any available units?
84 Spruce Street #903 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Spruce Street #903 have?
Some of 84 Spruce Street #903's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Spruce Street #903 currently offering any rent specials?
84 Spruce Street #903 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Spruce Street #903 pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #903 is pet friendly.
Does 84 Spruce Street #903 offer parking?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #903 offers parking.
Does 84 Spruce Street #903 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #903 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Spruce Street #903 have a pool?
No, 84 Spruce Street #903 does not have a pool.
Does 84 Spruce Street #903 have accessible units?
No, 84 Spruce Street #903 does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Spruce Street #903 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Spruce Street #903 has units with dishwashers.

