84 Spruce Street #903

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking garage online portal

Large 2 Bed/2.5 Bath in Lowry Neighborhood - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! FaceTime/Live Video Tours Available!



This 2 bedroom townhome has beautiful wood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is large and opens to the dining and living rooms. There are stainless appliances including a microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator with ice maker and water dispenser. There are granite counter-tops, a kitchen island, and plenty of cabinets for storage. The living room has a gas fireplace and balcony access. There is a full size washer and dryer and the home is cooled with Central AC. There is a two car attached garage.



There is easy access to Lowry Blvd and I-225. Just steps out of your door are trails that lead east to Great Lawn Park and to the west is a shopping and Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum. Within a mile you will find the Lowry Dog Park, Common Grounds Public Golf Course, Denver Public Library, and the Lowry Sports Complex.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, stormwater, and trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $500/pet deposit

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5649525)