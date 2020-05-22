8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities
This townhouse features a lavish main floor master suite, open concept great room, and tons of storage space. So close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Central Park Light-Rail station is less than one mile away. Zip into Denver or out to the airport. It's a commuters dream. Punch Bowl Social only one block away. Upgrades include granite counters and hardwood floors.
