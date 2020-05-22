All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard

8075 Martin Luther King Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8075 Martin Luther King Blvd, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This townhouse features a lavish main floor master suite, open concept great room, and tons of storage space. So close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Central Park Light-Rail station is less than one mile away. Zip into Denver or out to the airport. It's a commuters dream. Punch Bowl Social only one block away. Upgrades include granite counters and hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have any available units?
8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have?
Some of 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard offers parking.
Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
