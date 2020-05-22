8075 Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This townhouse features a lavish main floor master suite, open concept great room, and tons of storage space. So close to restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Central Park Light-Rail station is less than one mile away. Zip into Denver or out to the airport. It's a commuters dream. Punch Bowl Social only one block away. Upgrades include granite counters and hardwood floors.

