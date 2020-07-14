7625 E Quincy Ave Unit 308

Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom, Great Location, Close to DTC! Section 8 Welcome! - Tom Wagner

Wonderful third floor condo walking distance to Rosamond Park! Very Easy access to the Denver Tech Center (DTC) and I-25/I-225.



This home features:2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Open space living/dining area, Newly remodeled kitchen and baths, new carpet and laminate floors, Fresh interior paint, Brand new light fixtures and blinds.



Rent: $1,250

Deposit: $1,250

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed, under 35 lbs please.

$200 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/47f0f15a-8bec-4195-b350-ddd14ff27755

Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



