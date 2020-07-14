All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

7625 E Quincy Ave Unit 308

7625 East Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7625 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Great 2 Bedroom, Great Location, Close to DTC! Section 8 Welcome! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Wonderful third floor condo walking distance to Rosamond Park! Very Easy access to the Denver Tech Center (DTC) and I-25/I-225.

This home features:2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, Open space living/dining area, Newly remodeled kitchen and baths, new carpet and laminate floors, Fresh interior paint, Brand new light fixtures and blinds.

Rent: $1,250
Deposit: $1,250
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed, under 35 lbs please.
$200 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$20 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/47f0f15a-8bec-4195-b350-ddd14ff27755
Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
@REALTOR

(RLNE3876663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

