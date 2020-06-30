7570 Technology Way Argyle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

1 Bedroom in DTC



Wake up on the right side of bed every morning when you live in this Denver Tech Center community. Designed not only to maximize style but space as well, the smart design of each 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plan makes each apartment airy, inviting and highly functional.



Ranging from 604 to 1,695 square feet, every residence at Pearl DTC strikes the perfect balance . Expansive kitchens provide everything you need to whip up a tasty feast, while open living rooms offer plenty of space to entertain family and friends. After your guests leave, you can unwind under the Colorado sky on your private balcony or enjoy a soothing soak in your oversized bathtub.



