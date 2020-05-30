All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:10 AM

753 Knox Ct

753 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

753 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House Oct. 19 11am-1pm or Oct 20 3pm-5pm.

Terms: Option for a 6 month or 12 month lease $2350/month, $2350 deposit. Landlord pays for water and trash, tenants pay for gas/electric.

Pet friendly, with an additional pet deposit and pet rent - inquire for more information

*Beautiful* Single-Family Home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dinning room, kitchen, panty, unfinished basement (with laundry), backyard (patio and grass), and detached garage. Used to be an artist's home so you will find lots of nice aesthetic touches throughout the entire home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 Knox Ct have any available units?
753 Knox Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 Knox Ct have?
Some of 753 Knox Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 Knox Ct currently offering any rent specials?
753 Knox Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 Knox Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 753 Knox Ct is pet friendly.
Does 753 Knox Ct offer parking?
Yes, 753 Knox Ct offers parking.
Does 753 Knox Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 Knox Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 Knox Ct have a pool?
No, 753 Knox Ct does not have a pool.
Does 753 Knox Ct have accessible units?
No, 753 Knox Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 753 Knox Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 753 Knox Ct has units with dishwashers.

