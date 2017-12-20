733 E 2nd Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Wash Park Downtown Condo! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196987



Up for rent is our renovated downtown Wash Park condo!!! This is a ground floor unit and is the only unit on the entire floor. The property borders spear blvd and is walking distance to Trader Joes, Cherry Creek Mall, Cherry Creek North, Punch Bowl Social and a handful of restaurants and microbrewery's. Very close to DU / CU Denver. New flooring, updated bathroom and a brand new updated kitchen!!! Comes with a reserved parking space and is conveniently located next door to the laundry room. Private gated and well maintained backyard for your pet. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!!! Pet friendly with no additional pet fee or deposit. Flexible leases. $625 refundable deposit. $1250 monthly. Schedule a showing today!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196987

Property Id 196987



(RLNE5445599)