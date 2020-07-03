All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
701 Roslyn St Unit 43
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

701 Roslyn St Unit 43

701 Roslyn St · No Longer Available
Location

701 Roslyn St, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Lowery Town home - 2 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and an additional powder room for guests on the main floor, along with a full size stackable washer and dryer near the bedrooms on the second floor, master bedroom has a nice walk in closet and plenty of sunshine from the west facing windows. main floor has a well equipped kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and plenty of cooking space and cabinets plus a pantry to stove all your goods.
spacious living room is equipped with built in surround sound speakers, beautiful hardwood floors, and nice tall ceilings,
this home also has additional closet space and extra custom built in cabinets in the mud room, the garage is is a over sized one car garage but has even more extra storage inside too! Great location and near Parks and recreation center Lowery restaurants shopping and the Space and Air Museum , and 20 minutes to Airport .
To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email request and or questions- patricia@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have any available units?
701 Roslyn St Unit 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have?
Some of 701 Roslyn St Unit 43's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 currently offering any rent specials?
701 Roslyn St Unit 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 is pet friendly.
Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 offer parking?
Yes, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 offers parking.
Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have a pool?
No, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 does not have a pool.
Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have accessible units?
No, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Roslyn St Unit 43 has units with dishwashers.

