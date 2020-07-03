701 Roslyn St Unit 43

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Lowery Town home - 2 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom and an additional powder room for guests on the main floor, along with a full size stackable washer and dryer near the bedrooms on the second floor, master bedroom has a nice walk in closet and plenty of sunshine from the west facing windows. main floor has a well equipped kitchen with gas stove and stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and plenty of cooking space and cabinets plus a pantry to stove all your goods.

spacious living room is equipped with built in surround sound speakers, beautiful hardwood floors, and nice tall ceilings,

this home also has additional closet space and extra custom built in cabinets in the mud room, the garage is is a over sized one car garage but has even more extra storage inside too! Great location and near Parks and recreation center Lowery restaurants shopping and the Space and Air Museum , and 20 minutes to Airport .

To schedule a showing please contact Patricia 720 882-8040 or email request and or questions- patricia@woodruffpm.com