690 S Decatur St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking garage internet access

Get ready to fall in love! This three bedroom house in Denver is beautifully remodeled and is almost ready! As you enter, you will love the floor plan with wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The family room has plenty of natural light and opens into the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful counters, stainless appliances and plenty of space for entertaining. With the split floor plan, you will find the master suite tucked away on one side of the house featuring a walk-in closet and private bathroom. On the other side of the house, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms and another full bath. This property also features a washer and dryer, huge fenced backyard, covered patio, shed for storage, detached single car garage as well as a two car driveway. Definitely a property you don't want to miss! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com