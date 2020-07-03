All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 690 S Decatur St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
690 S Decatur St
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:57 PM

690 S Decatur St

690 South Decatur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

690 South Decatur Street, Denver, CO 80219
Athmar Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Get ready to fall in love! This three bedroom house in Denver is beautifully remodeled and is almost ready! As you enter, you will love the floor plan with wood floors in the living areas and bedrooms and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The family room has plenty of natural light and opens into the dining room. The eat-in kitchen has beautiful counters, stainless appliances and plenty of space for entertaining. With the split floor plan, you will find the master suite tucked away on one side of the house featuring a walk-in closet and private bathroom. On the other side of the house, you will find two nicely sized bedrooms and another full bath. This property also features a washer and dryer, huge fenced backyard, covered patio, shed for storage, detached single car garage as well as a two car driveway. Definitely a property you don't want to miss! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 690 S Decatur St have any available units?
690 S Decatur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 690 S Decatur St have?
Some of 690 S Decatur St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 690 S Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
690 S Decatur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 690 S Decatur St pet-friendly?
Yes, 690 S Decatur St is pet friendly.
Does 690 S Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 690 S Decatur St offers parking.
Does 690 S Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 690 S Decatur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 690 S Decatur St have a pool?
No, 690 S Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 690 S Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 690 S Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 690 S Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 690 S Decatur St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
B Street LoHi
1736 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University