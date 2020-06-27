601 West 11th Avenue #1111

Amenities

Top Floor Penthouse, Convenient Location at Speer Blvd - Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://secure.rently.com/properties/932351?source=marketing



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This beautiful 1 bedroom unit features a spectacular mountain view, workout room, pool, numerous other amenities.



Top floor penthouse, with a convenient location at Speer Blvd. Easy access to bike trails, downtown and Cherry Creek shopping area. Covered, secured parking space, and remodeled kitchen featuring ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances.



There is a laundry room in the unit and a large patio for entertaining. You will want to see this unit.



Pets - No

Cooling Type - None Noted

Utilities included - None

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None Noted

Parking -1 Dedicated Space

Basement - None

School District - Denver



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



