601 West 11th Avenue #1111
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

601 West 11th Avenue #1111

601 W 11th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

601 W 11th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Top Floor Penthouse, Convenient Location at Speer Blvd - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/932351?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This beautiful 1 bedroom unit features a spectacular mountain view, workout room, pool, numerous other amenities.

Top floor penthouse, with a convenient location at Speer Blvd. Easy access to bike trails, downtown and Cherry Creek shopping area. Covered, secured parking space, and remodeled kitchen featuring ceramic tile and stainless steel appliances.

There is a laundry room in the unit and a large patio for entertaining. You will want to see this unit.

Pets - No
Cooling Type - None Noted
Utilities included - None
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None Noted
Parking -1 Dedicated Space
Basement - None
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4978123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have any available units?
601 West 11th Avenue #1111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have?
Some of 601 West 11th Avenue #1111's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 currently offering any rent specials?
601 West 11th Avenue #1111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 is pet friendly.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 offer parking?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 offers parking.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have a pool?
Yes, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 has a pool.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have accessible units?
No, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 West 11th Avenue #1111 does not have units with dishwashers.
