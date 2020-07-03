All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
6 Lincoln Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6 Lincoln Street

6 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

6 South Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8930def0b5 ---- OFF STREET PARKING #21 AVAILABLE FOR $50 A MONTH! Contact Us RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestaet.com STUNNING 1 BR UNIT IN THE BAKER AREA w/ LARGE BALCONY, LARGE CLOSETS, & WIFI! -Walk to the Mayan Theater, Punch Bowl Social, High Dive, Sweet Action, Hornet, and everything else on South Broadway! -Close to transportation (bus and light rail) and grocery stores (Albertsons and Sam's) -Large private balcony -Very large kitchen with dining space and lots of cabinetry -Dishwasher -Stone tiling in kitchen and bath -Less than mile from Washington Park -Same-floor washer/dryer -Building elevator 6 Lincoln Street 12-Month Lease $1250 Rent $65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, heat, and A/C. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $400 Security Deposit* $45 Application Fee (per person) $150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * *approximate square footage * Contact Us RIO Real Estate Leasing 303-733-0487 leasing@rio-realestate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Lincoln Street have any available units?
6 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Lincoln Street have?
Some of 6 Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
6 Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 6 Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 6 Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 6 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 6 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 6 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 6 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.

